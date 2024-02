Men's basketball at Dartmouth will vote on unionizing. It could be groundbreaking Men's basketball players at Dartmouth have received the go ahead to vote on whether to form a union, a potentially groundbreaking development in college sports.

Sports Men's basketball at Dartmouth will vote on unionizing. It could be groundbreaking Men's basketball at Dartmouth will vote on unionizing. It could be groundbreaking Listen · 3:30 3:30 Men's basketball players at Dartmouth have received the go ahead to vote on whether to form a union, a potentially groundbreaking development in college sports. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor