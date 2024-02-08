The Surprisingly Lax Regulation Of Our Railroads : Fresh Air Award-winning ProPublica reporter Topher Sanders has spent the last two years investigating America's aging freight train system. He says the Federal Railroad Administration monitors "less than 1% of what's happening on the rails." Sanders talks about the toxic East Palestine, OH derailment, the prevalence of blocked railroad crossings, and why railway safety legislation is yet to be passed.



Also, rock critic Ken Tucker shares three new songs.





Fresh Air The Surprisingly Lax Regulation Of Our Railroads The Surprisingly Lax Regulation Of Our Railroads Listen · 45:37 45:37 Award-winning ProPublica reporter Topher Sanders has spent the last two years investigating America's aging freight train system. He says the Federal Railroad Administration monitors "less than 1% of what's happening on the rails." Sanders talks about the toxic East Palestine, OH derailment, the prevalence of blocked railroad crossings, and why railway safety legislation is yet to be passed.



Also, rock critic Ken Tucker shares three new songs.



Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor