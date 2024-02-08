Accessibility links
Zach Woods On Making NPR Into An Animated Comedy : 1A A new show is poking fun at, well, us. Peacock's latest, "In the Know" is set in a public radio station. This includes nervous producers on the mic for pledge drives, and NPR's third most popular host, Lauren Caspian.

The host is played by Zach Woods, who is best known for his roles in "Silicon Valley" and "The Office." He's now making his directorial debut with "In the Know."

It's a stop animation show that includes live-action, unscripted interviews with celebrities like Roxanne Gay, Jonathan Van Ness, and Mike Tyson.

We sit down with creator and star Zach Woods to talk all about it.

Zach Woods On Making NPR Into An Animated Comedy

Pictured: (l-r) Zach Woods as Voice of Lauren Caspian, Jonathan Van Ness PEACOCK/PEACOCK hide caption

PEACOCK/PEACOCK

Pictured: (l-r) Zach Woods as Voice of Lauren Caspian, Jonathan Van Ness

PEACOCK/PEACOCK

A new show is poking fun at, well, us. The first season of "In the Know" is out now on Peacock.

It's set in a public radio station, with nervous producers on the mic for pledge drives, and NPR's third most popular host, Lauren Caspian, torturing guests and co-workers alike with his self-important grandstanding.

The host is played by Zach Woods, who is best known for his roles in "Silicon Valley" and "The Office."

He's now making his directorial debut with "In the Know." It's a stop animation show that includes live-action, unscripted interviews with celebrities like Roxanne Gay, Jonathan Van Ness, and Mike Tyson.

Why poke fun at public radio through an animated show? How does Woods improvise celebrity interviews while in character?

