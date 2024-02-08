Accessibility links
Read the special counsel's report on Biden's handling of classified documents Justice Department special counsel Robert Hur has released his report on an investigation into President Biden's handling of classified documents.

Law

Read the special counsel's report on Biden's handling of classified documents

By 

Washington Desk

Enlarge this image

President Biden walks towards to the Marine One prior to a South Lawn departure from the White House on Wednesday. Alex Wong/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden walks towards to the Marine One prior to a South Lawn departure from the White House on Wednesday.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Special counsel Robert Hur has released a report on his investigation into President Biden's handling of classified documents that were found at his home in Delaware and a think tank office in Washington, D.C. Hur has been investigating the matter for more than a year.

Justice Department will not charge Biden in classified documents probe

Law

Justice Department will not charge Biden in classified documents probe

While the special counsel has concluded that "no criminal charges are warranted," Hur's report also says that the probe "uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen."

Read the full report here: