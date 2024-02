A leader of an Iran-backed militia in Iraq is killed in a U.S. drone strike The airstrike that killed a leader of an Iran-backed militia in Baghdad has stoked tensions in the region.

Middle East

A leader of an Iran-backed militia in Iraq is killed in a U.S. drone strike

The airstrike that killed a leader of an Iran-backed militia in Baghdad has stoked tensions in the region.