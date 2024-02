A giant matchstick model of the Eiffel Tower may be ineligible for world record A Frenchman spent eight years building the giant model, but officials at the Guinness World Records says he didn't use "commercially available" matches. Guinness tells NBC News it may reconsider.

Europe A giant matchstick model of the Eiffel Tower may be ineligible for world record A giant matchstick model of the Eiffel Tower may be ineligible for world record Listen · 0:28 0:28 A Frenchman spent eight years building the giant model, but officials at the Guinness World Records says he didn't use "commercially available" matches. Guinness tells NBC News it may reconsider. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor