National Rural sheriffs in West Texas may not enforce state's controversial immigration law Rural sheriffs in West Texas may not enforce state's controversial immigration law Listen · 3:51 3:51 A new Texas law taking effect next month will allow local police to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the border. Some sheriffs aren't eager to enforce it.