One of the wild-men of rock 'n' roll has died. MoJo Nixon was 66 The outrageous rockabilly musician Mojo Nixon died on Wednesday. He's best known for novelty hits like "Elvis Is Everywhere" and "Debbie Gibson Is Pregnant with My Two-Headed Love Child."

