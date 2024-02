It's been 6 months since deadly wildfires swept Maui. Is the economy recovering? Maui's economy took a huge hit from a drop-off in tourism after the fires. West Maui opened up to tourists in October, to mixed reaction in the community. What frictions and challenges still remain?

National It's been 6 months since deadly wildfires swept Maui. Is the economy recovering? It's been 6 months since deadly wildfires swept Maui. Is the economy recovering? Listen · 6:49 6:49 Maui's economy took a huge hit from a drop-off in tourism after the fires. West Maui opened up to tourists in October, to mixed reaction in the community. What frictions and challenges still remain? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor