Tracy Chapman's song 'Fast Car' is a hit all over again.

Following her duet with Luke Combs at the Grammys, the 1988 song sped to the top of the iTunes chart — streams more than tripled and digital sales shot up more than 38,000%, Billboard says.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FAST CAR")

TRACY CHAPMAN: (Singing) You got a fast car...

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Tracy Chapman's song is a hit all over again following her duet with Luke Combs at the Grammys. "Fast Car" has sped to the top of the iTunes chart. Streams of the 1988 song have more than tripled, and digital sales have shot up more than 38,000%, according to Billboard. "Fast Car" originally peaked at No. 6 on the charts. The cover by Luke Combs is out now at No. 20. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.