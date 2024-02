Tracy Chapman's song 'Fast Car' is a hit all over again. Following her duet with Luke Combs at the Grammys, the 1988 song sped to the top of the iTunes chart — streams more than tripled and digital sales shot up more than 38,000%, Billboard says.

Music News Tracy Chapman's song 'Fast Car' is a hit all over again.