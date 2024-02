New songs by Brittany Howard, Jim Kweskin and Colby T. Helms crackle with energy Fresh Air's rock critic recommends three songs that transcend age and genre: Howard's "Another Day," Kweskin's duet with Maria Muldaur, "Let's Get Happy Together," and Helms' "Leanne."

Listen · 6:22