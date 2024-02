Supreme Court hears arguments over whether Trump qualifies to run for president The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday over whether section 3 of the 14th amendment disqualifies former President Donald Trump from running for president again.

Law Supreme Court hears arguments over whether Trump qualifies to run for president Supreme Court hears arguments over whether Trump qualifies to run for president Listen · 4:18 4:18 The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday over whether section 3 of the 14th amendment disqualifies former President Donald Trump from running for president again. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor