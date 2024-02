Yemen's reaction to the Houthi attacks on ships that have drawn U.S. strikes Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea have drawn U.S. strikes in Yemen, dredging up traumatic memories of the country's recent civil war. But many Yemenis still support the attacks.

