Robie Harris, who wrote an often-banned book about sexuality for kids, dies at 83 Robie Harris' book about sexuality for kids called It's Perfectly Normal was often banned, but has sold more than a million copies. Harris died last month at 83 years old.

Obituaries Robie Harris, who wrote an often-banned book about sexuality for kids, dies at 83 Robie Harris, who wrote an often-banned book about sexuality for kids, dies at 83 Listen · 2:49 2:49 Robie Harris' book about sexuality for kids called It's Perfectly Normal was often banned, but has sold more than a million copies. Harris died last month at 83 years old. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor