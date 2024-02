Ukraine shakes up its military leadership Ukraine's President Zelenskyy fired his top general in the biggest military leadership change since start of war in 2022. The two men had reportedly been feuding for months.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy fired his top general in the biggest military leadership change since start of war in 2022. The two men had reportedly been feuding for months.