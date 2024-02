More than 5,000 Maui residents are still displaced after last summer's fires Maui had a housing crisis even before last summer — but the fires on Maui amplified it. As local politicians work to find longer term housing, the instability is taking a toll.

National More than 5,000 Maui residents are still displaced after last summer's fires More than 5,000 Maui residents are still displaced after last summer's fires Listen · 7:56 7:56 Maui had a housing crisis even before last summer — but the fires on Maui amplified it. As local politicians work to find longer term housing, the instability is taking a toll. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor