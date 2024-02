Students at Brown University hold pro-Palestinian hunger strike Rhode Island's Brown University has become a hotbed of pro-Palestinian activism. Some students are on a hunger strike aimed at getting the school to divest from companies they say support the war.

Rhode Island's Brown University has become a hotbed of pro-Palestinian activism. Some students are on a hunger strike aimed at getting the school to divest from companies they say support the war.