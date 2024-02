This week in science: moths' anti-bat signal, fish who count and GMO crops at home Short Wave's Regina Barber and Margaret Cirino talk through how moths produce an anti-bat signal, why clownfish could be counting to 3 and the first GMO food crop sold directly to home gardeners.

Science This week in science: moths' anti-bat signal, fish who count and GMO crops at home This week in science: moths' anti-bat signal, fish who count and GMO crops at home Listen · 7:59 7:59 Short Wave's Regina Barber and Margaret Cirino talk through how moths produce an anti-bat signal, why clownfish could be counting to 3 and the first GMO food crop sold directly to home gardeners.