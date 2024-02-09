Remembering MC5 Guitarist Wayne Kramer / Carl Weathers : Fresh Air We remember Wayne Kramer, the guitarist of the late '60s proto-punk band MC5. The revolutionary band's idols were the Black Panther party, Malcolm X and John Coltrane. Kramer died last week at 75. He spoke with Terry Gross in 2002.



Also we listen back to our 1988 interview with actor Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies. He died at 76.



Justin Chang reviews the French film The Taste of Things.

