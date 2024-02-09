The News Roundup For February 9, 2024

The Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments this week concerning whether former President Donald Trump will be included on the Colorado primary ballot due to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley didn't fare so well during the Nevada Republican primary. More voters selected the "none of the above" option on the ballot than checked the box next to her name.

A jury convicted a school shooter's mother of involuntary manslaughter. Jennifer Crumbley is the first parent in the U.S. to be held responsible for their child carrying out a mass attack.

Following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of Hamas' proposed terms for a ceasefire, Egyptian, U.S., and Qatari negotiators are gearing up for another round of negotiations.

Ukraine is shaking up its military hierarchy despite having reportedly killed 890 Russian soldiers in in 24 hours this week. A U.S. deal to send aid to the European country fell through.

Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera died in a helicopter crash this week, sending the country he led for two terms into mourning.

