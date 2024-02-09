Tiny Desk Premiere: Tinashe

Tinashe has never been one-dimensional. With the many titles of singer, songwriter, producer, engineer and dancer under her belt, she came to the Tiny Desk and proved just that. A snow storm may have kept many Washington, D.C. natives in their home that day, but Tinashe was at the office bright and early with an infectious smile and spirit that would warm up any chill in the building.

Since starting her music career in 2007, Tinashe has created songs in genres spanning from pop to electro-R&B. And as the Aquarius said herself, "at this point, I've really demonstrated that I don't necessarily fit into one genre." At the Tiny Desk, Tinashe presents cuts from several different projects. First, comforting the crowd with the vulnerability of "Treason," from her album BB/Ang3l, accompanied by a vibraphone which she plays live for the first time ever. Tinashe switches gears with "Unconditional," the Kaytranada-produced track off her album 333. Then the artist performed one of her self-proclaimed favorite tracks, "Touch And Go," from her album Songs for You. To conclude her high-energy set, Tinashe performed her breakout single, "2 On," right on time for its 10-year anniversary. As I sang, danced and cheered along with the rest of the crowd, I thought to myself, this is a show worth trekking through the snow for.

SET LIST

"Treason"

"Unconditional"

"Touch & Go"

"2 On"

MUSICIANS

Tinashe: vocals, vibraphone

Darion Ja'Von: drums/musical director

Zach Fenske: mandolin, electric guitar

Sean Rosati: acoustic guitar

Edwin Carranza: bass

Phil Lewis: keys

Caleb Vaughn-Jones: cello

Crystal Alforque: violin

