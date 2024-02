Supreme Court justices hear case trying to remove Trump from a state ballot NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with constitutional scholar Kate Shaw, about the decision pending before the U.S. Supreme Court over whether to keep fromer President Donald Trump on Colorado's ballot.

Law Supreme Court justices hear case trying to remove Trump from a state ballot Supreme Court justices hear case trying to remove Trump from a state ballot Listen · 4:49 4:49 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with constitutional scholar Kate Shaw, about the decision pending before the U.S. Supreme Court over whether to keep fromer President Donald Trump on Colorado's ballot. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor