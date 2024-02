Stabbing of Palestinian American in Texas is considered a hate crime Police in Austin say the stabbing of a Palestinian American man there is being considered a hate crime. It's the latest in a series of attacks on Palestinian Americans in this country.

Stabbing of Palestinian American in Texas is considered a hate crime Stabbing of Palestinian American in Texas is considered a hate crime Listen · 2:33 2:33 Police in Austin say the stabbing of a Palestinian American man there is being considered a hate crime. It's the latest in a series of attacks on Palestinian Americans in this country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor