Sound designer for film, TV now makes music inspired by the sounds of ordinary life NPR's Michel Matin talks to the artist known as Helado Negro who created musical dreamscapes. For his album, PHASOR, he uses an electronic machine to create sounds and evoke "what the sun feels like."

Music News Sound designer for film, TV now makes music inspired by the sounds of ordinary life Sound designer for film, TV now makes music inspired by the sounds of ordinary life Listen · 6:51 6:51 NPR's Michel Matin talks to the artist known as Helado Negro who created musical dreamscapes. For his album, PHASOR, he uses an electronic machine to create sounds and evoke "what the sun feels like." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor