A former president in Brazil is accused of trying to overturn his election defeat Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has been implicated in a federal police investigation targeting a "criminal organization involved in the attempted coup" last January.

Latin America A former president in Brazil is accused of trying to overturn his election defeat A former president in Brazil is accused of trying to overturn his election defeat Listen · 3:27 3:27 Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has been implicated in a federal police investigation targeting a "criminal organization involved in the attempted coup" last January. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor