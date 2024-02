Zelenskyy replaces Ukraine's army's leader almost 2 years into war with Russia Ukraine's president sacked his top general and replaced him with an ally. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Christopher Miller of The Financial Times about what the shakeup signals for the war with Russia.

Europe Zelenskyy replaces Ukraine's army's leader almost 2 years into war with Russia Zelenskyy replaces Ukraine's army's leader almost 2 years into war with Russia Audio will be available later today. Ukraine's president sacked his top general and replaced him with an ally. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Christopher Miller of The Financial Times about what the shakeup signals for the war with Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor