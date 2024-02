The leadership strength of Mike Johnson and Mitch McConnell is tested in Congress House Speaker Mike Johnson led his party to failures on two high profile measures. Senate Republicans' chaotic response to the border deal fueled frustration with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

House Speaker Mike Johnson led his party to failures on two high profile measures. Senate Republicans' chaotic response to the border deal fueled frustration with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.