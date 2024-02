Thousands of Palestinians try to survive Israel strikes on Rafah NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Hisham Mhanna from the International Committee of the Red Cross about Israeli military strikes in Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have taken refuge.

Middle East Thousands of Palestinians try to survive Israel strikes on Rafah Thousands of Palestinians try to survive Israel strikes on Rafah Listen · 4:28 4:28 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Hisham Mhanna from the International Committee of the Red Cross about Israeli military strikes in Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have taken refuge. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor