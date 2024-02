Precious medals: Summer Olympic athletes will compete for pieces of the Eiffel Tower The organizers of the 2024 Games in Paris have announced that this year's Olympic medals will be made with bits of the Eiffel Tower, embedded inside the gold, silver and bronze.

Sports Precious medals: Summer Olympic athletes will compete for pieces of the Eiffel Tower Precious medals: Summer Olympic athletes will compete for pieces of the Eiffel Tower Listen · 1:41 1:41 The organizers of the 2024 Games in Paris have announced that this year's Olympic medals will be made with bits of the Eiffel Tower, embedded inside the gold, silver and bronze. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor