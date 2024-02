Super Bowl LVIII is Usher's show Usher — the chart-topping singer-songwriter — will be this year's halftime performer. With a catalog full of bangers, how will he squeeze 30 years of music into just 13 minutes?

Music Super Bowl LVIII is Usher's show Super Bowl LVIII is Usher's show Listen · 5:22 5:22 Usher — the chart-topping singer-songwriter — will be this year's halftime performer. With a catalog full of bangers, how will he squeeze 30 years of music into just 13 minutes? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor