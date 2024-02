#2412: Supercharge THIS! : The Best of Car Talk Rick is in love with both Linda and with his Mazda Miata, hopefully, in that order. But Rick is bugging Linda to buy him a $2500 turbocharger as a sort of 'mid-life crisis present'. Will Click and Clack recommend the turbocharger or the couples' counseling? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2412: Supercharge THIS!