Lena Waithe talks working at Blockbuster and crushing on Jennifer Aniston : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! This week, A Thousand and One producer and Emmy winner Lena Waithe joins panelists Adam Burke, Negin Farsad, and Maz Jobrani to talk Blockbuster, Jennifer Aniston, and Guy Fieri.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Lena Waithe grew up in Chicago, and by her own account fell in love with TV when she was a kid. That led her to a career in entertainment which led to her becoming the first Black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing. She's gone on to write, produce, and star in many more films and shows, including Showtime's The Chi...Her latest film is A Thousand And One, which will likely be the amount of awards she'll have by the time our interview is over.