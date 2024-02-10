Accessibility links
Michele Norris; 'Blindspot' revisits the early days of the AIDS crisis Norris asked people to share their thoughts on race in six words. Her book is Our Hidden Conversations. Kai Wright's "Blindspot" podcast offers a roadmap of social inequities during the AIDS crisis.
Fresh Air Weekend: Michele Norris; Revisiting the early days of the AIDS crisis

Fresh Air Weekend: Michele Norris; Revisiting the early days of the AIDS crisis

Listen · 46:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1230056517/1230610600" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Michele Norris' new book is Our Hidden Conversations.

Eli Turner/Simon & Schuster

Michele Norris' new book is Our Hidden Conversations.

Eli Turner/Simon & Schuster

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Journalist Michele Norris reveals America's 'Hidden Conversations' about race: Norris wanted to see how Americans view race, so she asked people to share their thoughts in six words. Eventually, the project grew, garnering some 500,000 million entries from 100+ countries.

'Blindspot' podcast offers a roadmap of social inequities during the AIDS crisis: Kai Wright's podcast revisits the early years of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, focusing in particular on populations that are frequently overlooked — including the pediatric patients at Harlem Hospital.

