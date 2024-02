Israeli PM plans for ground invasion of Rafah, where 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he remains focused on eliminating Hamas and has ordered plans to be drawn up to evacuate Rafah in order to target militants there.

Middle East Israeli PM plans for ground invasion of Rafah, where 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering Israeli PM plans for ground invasion of Rafah, where 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering Listen · 3:26 3:26 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he remains focused on eliminating Hamas and has ordered plans to be drawn up to evacuate Rafah in order to target militants there. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor