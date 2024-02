Your guide to a pocket-friendly Super Bowl tailgate Chicken wings are cheaper this year but chips and dips may cost you more. Here's a playbook for seeing the economy through the lens of your Super Bowl menu.

Your Money Your guide to a pocket-friendly Super Bowl tailgate Your guide to a pocket-friendly Super Bowl tailgate Listen · 4:34 4:34 Chicken wings are cheaper this year but chips and dips may cost you more. Here's a playbook for seeing the economy through the lens of your Super Bowl menu. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor