Members of Wisconsin's Ho-Chunk Nation are training naturalists and nature lovers Members of Wisconsin's Ho-Chunk Nation are training master naturalists, avid observers of the natural world who study plants and animals and pass along their knowledge.

Environment Members of Wisconsin's Ho-Chunk Nation are training naturalists and nature lovers Members of Wisconsin's Ho-Chunk Nation are training naturalists and nature lovers Listen · 3:44 3:44 Members of Wisconsin's Ho-Chunk Nation are training master naturalists, avid observers of the natural world who study plants and animals and pass along their knowledge. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor