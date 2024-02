China's economic influence in the Middle East could potentially help it broker peace NPR's Scott Simon asks Prof. Dawn Murphy of the National War College about China's economic influence in the Middle East and how the U.S. hopes to manage it.

World China's economic influence in the Middle East could potentially help it broker peace China's economic influence in the Middle East could potentially help it broker peace Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon asks Prof. Dawn Murphy of the National War College about China's economic influence in the Middle East and how the U.S. hopes to manage it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor