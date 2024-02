Saturday Sports: At the Super Bowl, both teams are in the running to make history NPR's Scott Simon and Meadowlark Media's Howard Bryant discuss the Super Bowl, more Super Bowl and, finally, the Super Bowl.

Sports Saturday Sports: At the Super Bowl, both teams are in the running to make history Saturday Sports: At the Super Bowl, both teams are in the running to make history Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon and Meadowlark Media's Howard Bryant discuss the Super Bowl, more Super Bowl and, finally, the Super Bowl. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor