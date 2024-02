A family of creatives turned their TikTok-famous videos into a stage performance NPR's Scott Simon talks with Mandy Patinkin, Kathryn Grody and Gideon Grody-Patinkin about the family stage "performance" in which Gideon talks with his performer parents about their lives.

Theater A family of creatives turned their TikTok-famous videos into a stage performance A family of creatives turned their TikTok-famous videos into a stage performance Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Mandy Patinkin, Kathryn Grody and Gideon Grody-Patinkin about the family stage "performance" in which Gideon talks with his performer parents about their lives. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor