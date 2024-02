Hong Kong hopes the Year of the Dragon brings good news for the economy For the first time in four years, fairs and festivals for Lunar New Year are being held with no restrictions in Hong Kong. But despite the lively atmosphere, people are worried about what lies ahead.

