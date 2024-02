The most romantic ways to say 'I love you', from the romance experts Ahead of Valentine's Day, we ask romance writers and advice columnists for the best or most memorable lines that say "I heart you."

Culture The most romantic ways to say 'I love you', from the romance experts The most romantic ways to say 'I love you', from the romance experts Listen · 3:41 3:41 Ahead of Valentine's Day, we ask romance writers and advice columnists for the best or most memorable lines that say "I heart you." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor