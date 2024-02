Mitch McConnell's fading influence on House Republicans can be traced back to Trump NPR's Debbie Elliott speaks with NPR's Political Correspondent, Sue Davis, about Senator minority leader Mitch McConnell's current influence over his conference.

Politics Mitch McConnell's fading influence on House Republicans can be traced back to Trump Mitch McConnell's fading influence on House Republicans can be traced back to Trump Audio will be available later today. NPR's Debbie Elliott speaks with NPR's Political Correspondent, Sue Davis, about Senator minority leader Mitch McConnell's current influence over his conference. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor