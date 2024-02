The consequences of Trump's NATO comments Former President Trump made a statement that appeared to suggest that, if elected to a second term, he would not defend some NATO allies from Russian attack.

Politics The consequences of Trump's NATO comments The consequences of Trump's NATO comments Listen · 3:59 3:59 Former President Trump made a statement that appeared to suggest that, if elected to a second term, he would not defend some NATO allies from Russian attack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor