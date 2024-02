Chesapeake Bay fish fight Conservationists in Virginia worry that overfishing of menhaden is harming the Chesapeake Bay's ecosystem. But state lawmakers have yet to approve funding to study the issue.

National Chesapeake Bay fish fight Chesapeake Bay fish fight Listen · 4:54 4:54 Conservationists in Virginia worry that overfishing of menhaden is harming the Chesapeake Bay's ecosystem. But state lawmakers have yet to approve funding to study the issue. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor