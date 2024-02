A look back at the best Oscar moments Sometimes, the Oscars get things wrong. But sometimes, the awards get something very right. Host Scott Detrow discusses the best Oscar moments of years past with Michael Schulman of The New Yorker.

Movies A look back at the best Oscar moments A look back at the best Oscar moments Listen · 7:14 7:14 Sometimes, the Oscars get things wrong. But sometimes, the awards get something very right. Host Scott Detrow discusses the best Oscar moments of years past with Michael Schulman of The New Yorker. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor