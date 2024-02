We recap the 2024 Super Bowl

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jamie Squire/Getty Images Jamie Squire/Getty Images

This year's Super Bowl featured an exciting game in which the Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers. It also featured an attention-grabbing halftime show from Usher, many Taylor Swift sightings, and a big announcement during the commercials: Beyoncé is releasing a new album in March, and she just dropped two new singles.

Subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour Plus at plus.npr.org/happyhour