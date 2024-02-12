The Senate Border Bill And What's At Stake or Ukraine

Last week, Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan border bill that would send billions in wartime aid to Ukraine, Israel, and other nations.

The bill links the GOP requests for stricter immigration policy changes to Democrat requests for foreign aid. It unraveled last week in a surprise turn, but Senate Democrats still hope to push a plan forward.

What's at stake for Ukraine without U.S. support? How did the southern border become a leveraging tool for a divided Congress?

