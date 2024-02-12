Accessibility links
The Senate Border Bill And What's At Stake or Ukraine : 1A Last week, Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan border bill that would send billions in wartime aid to Ukraine, Israel, and other nations.

The bill links the GOP requests for stricter immigration policy changes to Democrat requests for foreign aid. It unraveled last week in a surprise turn, but Senate Democrats still hope to push a plan forward.

We get into what's at stake for Ukraine without U.S. support and discuss how the southern border has become a leveraging tool for a divided Congress.

Listen · 38:25
  • Download
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer talks to reporters as he walks to his office at the U.S. Capitol. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer talks to reporters as he walks to his office at the U.S. Capitol.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

What's at stake for Ukraine without U.S. support? How did the southern border become a leveraging tool for a divided Congress?

