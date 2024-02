Morning news brief Israel threatens ground offensive against Rafah in southern Gaza. Trump reignites questions about what he'd do to U.S. alliances as president. Republicans call on President Biden to close the border.

Middle East Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:21 11:21 Israel threatens ground offensive against Rafah in southern Gaza. Trump reignites questions about what he'd do to U.S. alliances as president. Republicans call on President Biden to close the border. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor