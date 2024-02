Biden to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah who's pushing for a cease-fire in Gaza King Abdullah of Jordan visits the White House on Monday — on his diplomatic tour to push for a Gaza cease-fire. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Lucy Kurtzer-Ellenbogen of the U.S. Institute of Peace.

